Sonata Software Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd, Star Cement Ltd, SJVN Ltd and Easy Trip Planners Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 August 2025.

Sonata Software Ltd spiked 10.77% to Rs 365.55 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72026 shares in the past one month.

 

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd soared 8.82% to Rs 574. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29595 shares in the past one month.

Star Cement Ltd surged 8.61% to Rs 286.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63270 shares in the past one month.

SJVN Ltd advanced 5.07% to Rs 97.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd spurt 4.88% to Rs 9.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 49.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Chandni Machines standalone net profit declines 22.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Chandni Machines standalone net profit declines 22.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Sanchay Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sanchay Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Hercules Hoists reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Hercules Hoists reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Barometers trim all losses; IT shares jump

Barometers trim all losses; IT shares jump

Marico allots 69,397 equity shares under ESOP

Marico allots 69,397 equity shares under ESOP

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

