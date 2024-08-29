Sonata Software wins IT outsourcing deal from US-Based Premier Healthcare and Wellness Company

As part of the collaboration, Sonata Software will support the client in achieving dual objectives: optimizing IT budgets and cost efficiencies through systemic improvements and engineering levers and modernizing their technology landscape by leveraging Enterprise data, Artificial Intelligence, and hyper-automation across patient-facing systems, and back-office operations.

Sonata Software has announced that it has been chosen as a Strategic IT outsourcing partner by a US-based premier Healthcare and Wellness company.