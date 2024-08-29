Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sonata Software wins IT outsourcing deal from US-Based Premier Healthcare and Wellness Company

Sonata Software wins IT outsourcing deal from US-Based Premier Healthcare and Wellness Company

Image

Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Sonata Software has announced that it has been chosen as a Strategic IT outsourcing partner by a US-based premier Healthcare and Wellness company.
As part of the collaboration, Sonata Software will support the client in achieving dual objectives: optimizing IT budgets and cost efficiencies through systemic improvements and engineering levers and modernizing their technology landscape by leveraging Enterprise data, Artificial Intelligence, and hyper-automation across patient-facing systems, and back-office operations.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Market, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty marginally down at open; KEC Int'l up 6%, P&G Hygiene falls

global stocks

Asian shares track Wall Street futures lower as Nvidia's results disappoint

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea president

Pension reform needed to ensure fairness, income security: S Korean prez

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

LIVE news: INS Arighat to be commissioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today

Taylor Swift

Terrorist attack at Taylor Swift's concert was averted with US intel aid

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon