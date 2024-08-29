Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon Biologics signs settlement and license agreement with Janssen

Biocon Biologics signs settlement and license agreement with Janssen

Image

Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
To commercialize its Bmab 1200, a proposed biosimilar to Stelara?, in Europe, UK, Canada and Japan
Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, announced today that the Company has signed a settlement and license agreement with Janssen Biotech Inc., Janssen Sciences Ireland, and Johnson & Johnson (collectively known as Janssen) that clears the way to commercialize its Bmab 1200, a proposed biosimilar to Stelara, in Europe, the United Kingdom (UK), Canada, and Japan.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Under the terms of this settlement agreement, Biocon Biologics has resolved patent disputes with Janssen to secure market entry dates in Europe, the UK, Canada, and Japan. Regulatory filings in these markets are currently under review.
Biocon Biologics earlier announced a settlement agreement in the United States for a Bmab 1200 launch no later than February 22, 2025, once approved by the U.S. FDA. The U.S. FDA has accepted the Company's Biologics License Application (BLA) for Bmab 1200 (bUstekinumab) for review under the 351(k) pathway.
Stelara (Ustekinumab) is a monoclonal antibody medication that prevents abnormal regulation of interleukin IL-12/23 associated immune diseases and has been approved for the treatment of psoriasis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Market, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade muted at pre-open; Reliance AGM, Indigo in focus

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea president

Pension reform needed to ensure fairness, income security: S Korean prez

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

LIVE news: INS Arighat to be commissioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today

Taylor Swift

Terrorist attack at Taylor Swift's concert was averted with US intel aid

US China flag, US-China flag

US, Chinese officials to conclude talks on Taiwan, military communication

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 9:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon