Sonu Infratech standalone net profit rises 98.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 106.62% to Rs 36.53 croreNet profit of Sonu Infratech rose 98.50% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 106.62% to Rs 36.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales36.5317.68 107 OPM %16.7518.21 -PBDT4.762.50 90 PBT3.531.78 98 NP2.641.33 98
