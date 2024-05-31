Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sophia Exports standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Reported sales nil
Net profit of Sophia Exports rose 200.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 32.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 58.54% to Rs 0.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales00.41 -100 0.650.41 59 OPM %0-19.51 --29.23-60.98 - PBDT0.120.07 71 0.440.37 19 PBT0.120.07 71 0.440.37 19 NP0.090.03 200 0.330.25 32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sophia Traexpo reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sophia Traexpo reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Manphool Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Devhari Exports (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Devhari Exports (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Kalpa Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Looks Health Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

R K Manufacturing Company reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Jeco Exports &amp; Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon