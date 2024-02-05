Sotac Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 192.16% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 25.75% to Rs 17.68 crore

Net profit of Sotac Pharmaceuticals rose 192.16% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 25.75% to Rs 17.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 14.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.17.6814.0615.217.752.730.962.050.531.490.51