Sotac Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 192.16% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales rise 25.75% to Rs 17.68 crore
Net profit of Sotac Pharmaceuticals rose 192.16% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 25.75% to Rs 17.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 14.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales17.6814.06 26 OPM %15.217.75 -PBDT2.730.96 184 PBT2.050.53 287 NP1.490.51 192
First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

