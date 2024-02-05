Sotac Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 192.16% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 25.75% to Rs 17.68 croreNet profit of Sotac Pharmaceuticals rose 192.16% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 25.75% to Rs 17.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 14.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales17.6814.06 26 OPM %15.217.75 -PBDT2.730.96 184 PBT2.050.53 287 NP1.490.51 192
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content