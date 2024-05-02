South Indian Bank standalone net profit declines 13.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 15.29% to Rs 2274.67 croreNet profit of South Indian Bank declined 13.88% to Rs 287.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 333.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 15.29% to Rs 2274.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1972.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 38.06% to Rs 1070.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 775.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 19.07% to Rs 8612.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7233.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
