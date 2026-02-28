Saturday, February 28, 2026 | 12:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
South West Pinnacle Exploration signs exploration services contract worth Rs 307 cr

Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
South West Pinnacle Exploration (SWPE) has signed an exploration services contract with M/s Hind Metal Exploration Services, a wholly owned Subsidiary of Hindustan Zinc. This is the largest ever single order bagged by the company for imparting exploration services in the state of Rajasthan. It is a long duration contact to be executed over a period of four years after mobilisation.

The aggregate value of contract including GST is Rs 307 crore. The contract is expected to start fetching sizable additional revenue in first quarter of FY 2026-27 itself after completion of mobilisation of Rigs and other resources in next 45 days.

 

First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

