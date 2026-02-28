Vishal Mega Mart promoter Samayat Services sells 14% stake for Rs 7,635 crore

Singapore government, MAS and HDFC Mutual Fund pick up over 6% stake in bulk deals at Rs 117 per share.

Samayat Services LLP, a promoter entity of Vishal Mega Mart, has divested nearly a 14% stake in the supermarket chain through open market transactions, raising Rs 7,635.55 crore on Friday, 27 February 2026.

According to bulk deal data on the NSE, Samayat Services sold 65.25 crore equity shares in two tranches at prices ranging between Rs 117 and Rs 117.03 per share. The sale represents a 13.96% stake in the Gurugram-based retailer. Following the transaction, the promoters holding in Vishal Mega Mart declined to 40.13% from 54.09%.

On the buy side, a clutch of large institutional investors absorbed a significant portion of the stake. The Government of Singapore acquired 12.69 crore shares, translating into a 2.72% holding, while HDFC Mutual Fund picked up 9.40 crore shares or a 2.01% stake. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) purchased 7.33 crore shares, representing a 1.57% stake.

Collectively, these investors bought over 29.42 crore shares, or 6.3% equity, at an average price of Rs 117 per share, with the aggregate deal value pegged at Rs 3,443.17 crore.

Samayat Services LLP has been gradually trimming its holding in the company since Vishal Mega Marts listing in December 2024. In June 2025, it had sold around 90 crore shares, representing a 19.6% stake, for about Rs 10,220 crore. Several large institutional investors, including SBI Mutual Fund and HDFC Mutual Fund, had participated in that earlier transaction.

Vishal Mega Mart is a leading retail player. It offers products across three major product categories, i.e., apparel, general merchandise and FMCG, through a pan-India network of 771 Vishal Mega Mart stores as of 31 December 2025 and Vishal Mega Mart mobile application and website.

It reported a 19.10% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 312.92 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 262.72 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 17.04% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,670.41 crore in Q3 FY26.

Shares of Vishal Mega Mart slumped 7.68% to settle at Rs 117.80 on Friday, 27 February 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News