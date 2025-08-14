Southern Gas reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.13% to Rs 7.29 croreNet profit of Southern Gas remain constant at Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.13% to Rs 7.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales7.296.56 11 OPM %10.979.91 -PBDT1.060.95 12 PBT0.650.53 23 NP0.400.40 0
