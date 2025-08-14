Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.00% to Rs 0.56 croreNet profit of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.00% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.560.50 12 OPM %78.5760.00 -PBDT0.24-0.63 LP PBT0.24-0.63 LP NP0.19-0.63 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content