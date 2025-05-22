Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Southern Latex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Southern Latex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Southern Latex remain constant at Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.17% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Igarashi Motors India standalone net profit declines 40.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Igarashi Motors India standalone net profit declines 40.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Ludlow Jute & Specialities reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.52 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ludlow Jute & Specialities reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.52 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Industries Power Co standalone net profit rises 5.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Industries Power Co standalone net profit rises 5.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Kaira Can Company standalone net profit rises 152.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Kaira Can Company standalone net profit rises 152.00% in the March 2025 quarter

HLV standalone net profit rises 3.77% in the March 2025 quarter

HLV standalone net profit rises 3.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOKerala 12th Result 2025Dividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon