Gujarat Industries Power Co standalone net profit rises 5.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.24% to Rs 338.25 croreNet profit of Gujarat Industries Power Co rose 5.36% to Rs 69.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.24% to Rs 338.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 372.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.51% to Rs 211.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 198.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.85% to Rs 1256.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1348.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales338.25372.69 -9 1256.261348.64 -7 OPM %35.2731.88 -32.3328.27 - PBDT127.63127.09 0 443.02420.40 5 PBT85.5285.16 0 272.94252.52 8 NP69.7366.18 5 211.43198.51 7
