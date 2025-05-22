Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Industries Power Co standalone net profit rises 5.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Industries Power Co standalone net profit rises 5.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales decline 9.24% to Rs 338.25 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Industries Power Co rose 5.36% to Rs 69.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.24% to Rs 338.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 372.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.51% to Rs 211.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 198.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.85% to Rs 1256.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1348.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales338.25372.69 -9 1256.261348.64 -7 OPM %35.2731.88 -32.3328.27 - PBDT127.63127.09 0 443.02420.40 5 PBT85.5285.16 0 272.94252.52 8 NP69.7366.18 5 211.43198.51 7

First Published: May 22 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

