RVNL Q3 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 323 crore

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) reported a 3.65% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 322.83 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 311.44 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 2.56% YoY to Rs 4,684.46 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

On a sequential basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 40.18%, while revenue declined 8.55%.

Total expenses increased 2.17% YoY to Rs 4,577.43 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 4,480.08 crore in Q3 FY25. Operating expenses stood at Rs 4,354.14 crore (up 3.19% YoY), while employee benefit expenses were Rs 50.80 crore (up 0.27% YoY) during the period under review.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 415.12 crore in Q3 FY26, up 0.53% from Rs 412.90 crore reported in Q3 FY25.

On a nine-month basis, the companys net profit declined 16.37% YoY to Rs 687.63 crore, while revenue from operations rose 1.63% year-on-year to Rs 13,716.21 crore in 9M FY26, compared with 9M FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 1 per share (10% of the paid-up share capital) for the financial year 202526. The interim dividend shall be paid on or before Friday, 6 March 2026. The record date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of the interim dividend for FY202526 is Wednesday, 11 February 2026.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

The counter slipped 1.42% to Rs 316.70 on the BSE.

