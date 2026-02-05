Power Finance Corporation posts PAT of Rs 4,763.33 crore in Q3

Power Finance Corporation has reported 14.6% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 4,763.33 crore on a 12.4% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 14,655.84 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Interest income rose by 12.2% to Rs 13,935.87 crore in the third quarter from Rs 12,417.22 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Total expenses for the period under review added up to Rs 8,703.36 crore, up 9.2% YoY. Finance cost in Q3 FY26 inched up by 7.9% YoY to Rs 8,329.4 crore.

Impairment charge on financial instruments was Rs 5.15 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 74.48 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 5,957.34 crore, up by 17.3% from Rs 5,079.30 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

As on 31 December 2025, gross NPA and net NPA were at 1.64% and 0.26%, respectively. The company held 84% provisioning against Stage III assets at the end of December 2025 period.

Disbursements increased by 15.4% to Rs 39,411 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 34,151 crore in Q3 FY25.

The companys gross loan assets as on 31 December 2025 were Rs 5,69,627 crore as against Rs 5,03,824 crore as on 31 December 2024, up 13.1% YoY.

As of 31 December 2025, the company's outstanding borrowings totaled Rs 4,77,308 crore. The majority of this debt is comprised of domestic bonds, which account for a 56% share, while rupee term loans (RTLs) and foreign currency borrowings each contribute 20% to the total.

On a consolidated basis, the company has reported 5.8% increase in net profit to Rs 8,211.90 crore on a 8.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 29,094.81 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Power Finance Corporation, incorporated in 1986, is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) with infrastructure finance company status. It was set up by the Government of India (GoI) as a specialised development financial institution to fund projects in the domestic power sector. The GoI held a 56% stake in the company as on 31 December 2025. PFC provides loans for a range of power sector activities including generation, distribution, transmission, and plant renovation and maintenance, and other infrastructure projects.

