Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 04:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Finance Corporation posts PAT of Rs 4,763.33 crore in Q3

Power Finance Corporation posts PAT of Rs 4,763.33 crore in Q3

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Power Finance Corporation has reported 14.6% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 4,763.33 crore on a 12.4% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 14,655.84 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Interest income rose by 12.2% to Rs 13,935.87 crore in the third quarter from Rs 12,417.22 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Total expenses for the period under review added up to Rs 8,703.36 crore, up 9.2% YoY. Finance cost in Q3 FY26 inched up by 7.9% YoY to Rs 8,329.4 crore.

Impairment charge on financial instruments was Rs 5.15 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 74.48 crore in Q3 FY25.

 

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 5,957.34 crore, up by 17.3% from Rs 5,079.30 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Also Read

trade talk, India US Trade

India, US to sign first tranche of formal trade agreement by mid-March

Hindustan Aeronautics, HAL, Tejas

Tejas Mk1A completes weapons trials; five jets ready for delivery to IAF

weight gain despite eating less

Eating less and still gaining weight? Doctors explain the hidden reasons

Anganwadi Centre

Unspent ₹43,636 cr lies in states' SNA accounts despite higher allocations

Anurag Thakur

SC modifies 2017 order, allows Anurag Thakur to participate in BCCI affairs

As on 31 December 2025, gross NPA and net NPA were at 1.64% and 0.26%, respectively. The company held 84% provisioning against Stage III assets at the end of December 2025 period.

Disbursements increased by 15.4% to Rs 39,411 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 34,151 crore in Q3 FY25.

The companys gross loan assets as on 31 December 2025 were Rs 5,69,627 crore as against Rs 5,03,824 crore as on 31 December 2024, up 13.1% YoY.

As of 31 December 2025, the company's outstanding borrowings totaled Rs 4,77,308 crore. The majority of this debt is comprised of domestic bonds, which account for a 56% share, while rupee term loans (RTLs) and foreign currency borrowings each contribute 20% to the total.

On a consolidated basis, the company has reported 5.8% increase in net profit to Rs 8,211.90 crore on a 8.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 29,094.81 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Power Finance Corporation, incorporated in 1986, is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) with infrastructure finance company status. It was set up by the Government of India (GoI) as a specialised development financial institution to fund projects in the domestic power sector. The GoI held a 56% stake in the company as on 31 December 2025. PFC provides loans for a range of power sector activities including generation, distribution, transmission, and plant renovation and maintenance, and other infrastructure projects.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market snaps 3-days gaining streak; Nifty settles below 25,650 mark

Market snaps 3-days gaining streak; Nifty settles below 25,650 mark

Suzlon Energy slips after Q3 PAT tumbles 65% QoQ to Rs 445 cr

Suzlon Energy slips after Q3 PAT tumbles 65% QoQ to Rs 445 cr

Marksans Pharma gains after Q3 PAT rises 8% YoY to Rs 113 crore

Marksans Pharma gains after Q3 PAT rises 8% YoY to Rs 113 crore

Rail Vikas Nigam Q2 PAT slides 20% YoY to Rs 230 cr

Rail Vikas Nigam Q2 PAT slides 20% YoY to Rs 230 cr

Ministry of Power says there is adequate availability of power, installed generation capacity stands at 513.730 GW

Ministry of Power says there is adequate availability of power, installed generation capacity stands at 513.730 GW

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC MeetingSmall Midcap StocksStocks to Buy TodaySBI Q3 Results PreviewIDBI Bank ShareSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayQ3 Results Today