Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation consolidated net profit rises 74.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.77% to Rs 813.69 croreNet profit of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation rose 74.07% to Rs 61.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.77% to Rs 813.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 755.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales813.69755.01 8 OPM %9.458.84 -PBDT106.4562.25 71 PBT92.2252.75 75 NP61.2235.17 74
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content