Jyoti Structures Q3 PAT jumps 45% YoY to Rs 17 cr

Jyoti Structures Q3 PAT jumps 45% YoY to Rs 17 cr

Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

Jyoti Structures reported a 45.34% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 17.02 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 11.71 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations rallied 52.13% year on year (YoY) to Rs 208.96 crore in Q3 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 15.46 crore in the December 2025 quarter, registering a growth of 34.78% on a YoY basis.

EBITDA added 45.3% to Rs 19.73 crore in Q3 FY26, as against Rs 13.58 crore reported in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 56.17% to Rs 198.61 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 127.17 crore in Q3 FY25. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 119.74 crore (up 150.86% YoY), while employee benefits expenses were Rs 19.84 crore (up 33.42% YoY) during the period under review.

 

The company delivered a strong operational and financial performance during the quarter, supported by disciplined execution, effective cost management, and steady progress across its order book. The results reflect sustained momentum across its core businesses.

A company spokesperson said, the company has demonstrated an accelerated pace of growth in Q3 and over the first nine months of FY 202526. This performance reflects a stronger order book, improved on-ground execution, and the operationalisation of the second tower manufacturing unit at Nashik. The company continues to see a healthy pipeline with expanding opportunities in the transmission and distribution space.

Jyoti Structures is engaged in Electricity, transmission, distribution and substations. The registered office of the company is in Mumbai.

Shares of Jyoti Structures rose 1.88% to end at Rs 9.21 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

