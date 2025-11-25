Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Spandana Sphoorty gains on appointing Venkatesh Krishnan as MD & CEO

Spandana Sphoorty gains on appointing Venkatesh Krishnan as MD & CEO

Image

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Spandana Sphoorty Financial jumped 3.58% to Rs 273.75 after the firm said appointment of Venkatesh Krishnan as the MD & chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of the company for a tenure of 3 years, effective from 27 November 2025 to 26 November 2028.

The appointment was made based on the recommendation of the nomination & remuneration committee and approved by the board of directors in its meeting held on 25 November 2025. The terms of appointment, including remuneration, are subject to shareholder approval.

The company also informed that Ashish Kumar Damani, who was earlier serving as interim CEO, will continue in his role as president & chief financial officer (CFO) of the company.

 

Venkatesh Krishnan, the newly appointed MD & CEO of Spandana Sphoorty Financial, is a highly accomplished Chartered Accountant with over 34 years of experience in the financial services sector across leading institutions and diverse roles. He brings strong expertise in financial inclusion and rural banking, having previously headed the Microfinance division at HDFC Bank from 2018, where he led key initiatives such as low-cost branches, undergraduate hiring programs, and the creation of a unified technology platform. He has also held senior leadership positions including head of branch banking at hsbc and chief distribution officer at L&T Insurance, gaining wide-ranging experience across assets, liabilities, and NBFC operations.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial is primarily engaged in the business of microfinance, providing small-value unsecured loans to low-income customers in semi-urban and rural areas.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 249.13 crore in Q2 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 216.32 crore in Q2 FY25. Net sales slipped 65.9% year on year to Rs 239.49 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Transformers & Rectifiers jumps on bagging Rs 390-cr GETCO order

Transformers & Rectifiers jumps on bagging Rs 390-cr GETCO order

Volumes spurt at Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd counter

Ceigall India receives LoI for Velgaon GIS project

Ceigall India receives LoI for Velgaon GIS project

Nifty above 25,950 mark; media shares tumble

Nifty above 25,950 mark; media shares tumble

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon