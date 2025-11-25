Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd, N K Industries Ltd, BIL Vyapar Ltd and Viji Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 November 2025.
Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd lost 17.95% to Rs 832.4 at 09:05 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 0 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2627 shares in the past one month.
Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 36.46. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9466 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6641 shares in the past one month.
N K Industries Ltd tumbled 9.95% to Rs 66.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 102 shares in the past one month.
BIL Vyapar Ltd pared 9.93% to Rs 9.52. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 40650 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1826 shares in the past one month.
Viji Finance Ltd slipped 9.72% to Rs 2.88. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33178 shares in the past one month.
