Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd, N K Industries Ltd, BIL Vyapar Ltd and Viji Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 November 2025.

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd, N K Industries Ltd, BIL Vyapar Ltd and Viji Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 November 2025.

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd lost 17.95% to Rs 832.4 at 09:05 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 0 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2627 shares in the past one month.

 

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 36.46. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9466 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6641 shares in the past one month.

N K Industries Ltd tumbled 9.95% to Rs 66.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 102 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Mergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals

Eris Lifesciences to acquire balance 30% stake in Swiss Parenterals

Rice, Rice exports

Pakistan to export 100K tonnes of rice to Bangladesh, marking record trade

Stock Market Live Update Today, November 25

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty below 26k; SMIDs gain; realty, PSBs outshine

ICC T20 WC 2026 schedule announcement live updates

ICC T20 World Cup schedule announcement LIVE UPDATES: Match details to be revealed after 6:30 PM

small cars, auto sector

Chasing a budget-friendly car? Bank-seized auctions may be worth a look

BIL Vyapar Ltd pared 9.93% to Rs 9.52. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 40650 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1826 shares in the past one month.

Viji Finance Ltd slipped 9.72% to Rs 2.88. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33178 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Transformers & Rectifiers jumps on bagging Rs 390-cr GETCO order

Transformers & Rectifiers jumps on bagging Rs 390-cr GETCO order

Volumes spurt at Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd counter

Ceigall India receives LoI for Velgaon GIS project

Ceigall India receives LoI for Velgaon GIS project

Nifty above 25,950 mark; media shares tumble

Nifty above 25,950 mark; media shares tumble

Marico launches Nihar Naturals Shanti Aloe Vera Amla Hair Oil

Marico launches Nihar Naturals Shanti Aloe Vera Amla Hair Oil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon