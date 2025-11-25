Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes spurt at Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd counter

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 91.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 65.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.39 lakh shares

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, V-Guard Industries Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd, HEG Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 November 2025.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 91.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 65.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.39 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.34% to Rs.359.50. Volumes stood at 2.44 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd saw volume of 62.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.73 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.16% to Rs.439.55. Volumes stood at 12.07 lakh shares in the last session.

V-Guard Industries Ltd saw volume of 22.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.85 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.39% to Rs.341.00. Volumes stood at 2.82 lakh shares in the last session.

Craftsman Automation Ltd recorded volume of 3.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33036 shares. The stock gained 6.31% to Rs.7,080.50. Volumes stood at 44563 shares in the last session.

HEG Ltd recorded volume of 54.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.99 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.15% to Rs.522.50. Volumes stood at 5.12 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

