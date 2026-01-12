SPARC gains as board to mull fund raising on 14 Jan'26

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) added 2.23% to Rs 135.40 after the company announced that its board will meet on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, to consider raising funds through a preferential issue of securities.

The board will evaluate a proposal to raise funds through a preferential issue, including convertible warrants, to an identified member of the promoter group, subject to receipt of all requisite approvals, consents and permissions, including from the companys shareholders as well as the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company is a clinical stage bio-pharmaceutical company focused on continuously improving standards of care for patients globally, through innovation in therapeutics and delivery.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 75.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 107.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 38.88% to Rs 7.86 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News