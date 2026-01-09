Saatvik Green Energy bags Rs 20.84-cr solar EPC order

Saatvik Green Energy announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 20.84 crore from a renowned solar developer for the design, engineering, procurement, supply, testing, and commissioning of a solar project under a turnkey EPC contract.

The order is scheduled to be executed by the end of March 2026.

Saatvik Green Energy is an integrated solar energy solutions provider engaged in manufacturing high-efficiency photovoltaic (PV) modules and offering EPC services for utility-scale, commercial, and industrial projects.

The companys net profit rose 36% year-on-year to Rs 83.24 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 61.20 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 61.6% YoY to Rs 768.03 crore from Rs 475.30 crore in Q2 FY25.

Shares of Saatvik Green Energy fell 1.98% to Rs 409 on the NSE.

