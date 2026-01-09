Monday, January 12, 2026 | 04:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saatvik Green Energy bags Rs 20.84-cr solar EPC order

Saatvik Green Energy bags Rs 20.84-cr solar EPC order

The companys net profit rose 36% year-on-year to Rs 83.24 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 61.20 crore in Q2 FY25

Capital Market
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 4:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Saatvik Green Energy announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 20.84 crore from a renowned solar developer for the design, engineering, procurement, supply, testing, and commissioning of a solar project under a turnkey EPC contract.

The order is scheduled to be executed by the end of March 2026.

Saatvik Green Energy is an integrated solar energy solutions provider engaged in manufacturing high-efficiency photovoltaic (PV) modules and offering EPC services for utility-scale, commercial, and industrial projects.

The companys net profit rose 36% year-on-year to Rs 83.24 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 61.20 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 61.6% YoY to Rs 768.03 crore from Rs 475.30 crore in Q2 FY25.

 

Shares of Saatvik Green Energy fell 1.98% to Rs 409 on the NSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Hindustan Zinc rallies as silver scales fresh lifetime highs

Hindustan Zinc rallies as silver scales fresh lifetime highs

Jash Engineering bags orders worth Rs 74 crore in December; orderbook rises to Rs 912 crore

Jash Engineering bags orders worth Rs 74 crore in December; orderbook rises to Rs 912 crore

Saatvik Green Energy rises after arm bags Rs 14-cr solar module order

Saatvik Green Energy rises after arm bags Rs 14-cr solar module order

Siyaram Recycling Inds secures Rs 4-cr order from Saanvi Metal Craft

Siyaram Recycling Inds secures Rs 4-cr order from Saanvi Metal Craft

Concor throughputs climb 11% to 14.23 lakh TEUs in Q3 FY26

Concor throughputs climb 11% to 14.23 lakh TEUs in Q3 FY26

Topics : Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayBCCL IPO GMPPax SilicaNational Youth Day 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayQ3 Results TodayTCS Q3 Results 2026Personal Finance