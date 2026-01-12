Monday, January 12, 2026 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Krystal Integrated bags Rs 275-cr waste management contracts from Vasai Virar civic body

Krystal Integrated bags Rs 275-cr waste management contracts from Vasai Virar civic body

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Krystal Integrated Services said that it has secured 3 five-year contracts worth an aggregate Rs 275 crore from the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) for municipal solid waste management services.

The contracts cover door-to-door collection, segregation and transportation of municipal solid waste, including street cleaning and disposal at designated locations, in compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The scope spans Prabhag C, F and G, with approximate contract values of Rs 83 crore, Rs 111 crore and Rs 81 crore, respectively. All three contracts are in the ordinary course of business.

The orders have been awarded by a domestic entity and are not related-party transactions. The company said neither the promoter nor promoter group has any interest in the awarding authority.

 

Krystal Integrated Services is engaged in providing Integrated Facility Management (IFM) services, with a strong operational focus across diverse sectors, including healthcare, education, public administration.

Also Read

Iran, Iran flag

Iran says situation under control after crackdown on nationwide protests

Congress, Congress flag

Congress slams Modi govt, says VB-G RAM G Act benefits corporates

The Nifty 50 and the Sensex were trading off day's low

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex retreat from day's low; SMIDs fall; US-India trade talk tomorrow

Representational image of drone.

Army launches search operations after drone sightings near LoC in J&K

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki to set up manufacturing plant in Guj; ₹4,960 cr plan okayed

The companys consolidated net profit declined 13% to Rs 9.21 crore despite a 6.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 283.40 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Q3 FY25.

Shares of Krystal Integrated Services tanked 3.47% to Rs 616.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Signatureglobal (India) slips as softer mrkt dents pre-sales outlook

Signatureglobal (India) slips as softer mrkt dents pre-sales outlook

Nifty tad above 25,700 level; metal shares advnace

Nifty tad above 25,700 level; metal shares advnace

Aurionpro Solutions secures Rs 150 cr order from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

Aurionpro Solutions secures Rs 150 cr order from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

Krishana Phoschem posts nearly 62% YoY jump in Q3 PAT

Krishana Phoschem posts nearly 62% YoY jump in Q3 PAT

Maruti Suzuki's board OKs land acquisition in Gujarat for capacity expansion

Maruti Suzuki's board OKs land acquisition in Gujarat for capacity expansion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayBCCL IPO GMPH-1B, H-4 Visa Holder WarningNational Youth Day 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayQ3 Results TodayPM Modi Friedrich MerzPersonal Finance