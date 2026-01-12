Hindustan Zinc rallies as silver scales fresh lifetime highs

Hindustan Zinc rose 2.56% to Rs 622.50, extending gains to about 5.4% over two sessions, as silver prices surged to fresh record highs.

The move was driven by strong safe-haven demand amid rising geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran and broader global uncertainty, which pushed silver sharply higher on international and domestic markets.

Hindustan Zinc, one of the worlds top five silver producers, stands to benefit as silver contributes majorly to its EBIT.

Brokerages remain constructive, with technical indicators pointing to a positive trend. Last month, a foreign broker maintained a 'Buy' rating with a target of Rs 660. It expects strong earnings growth over the next few years, supported by rising silver prices, improved cost efficiency, stable zinc production costs and robust cash generation, even as valuations trade above long-term averages.

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company, is an integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver. As of December 2025, Vedanta held 61.84% stake in the company.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Hindustan Zinc rose 13.84% to Rs 2649 crore while net sales rose 3.47% to Rs 8282 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

