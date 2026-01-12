Monday, January 12, 2026 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saatvik Green Energy rises after arm bags Rs 14-cr solar module order

Saatvik Green Energy rises after arm bags Rs 14-cr solar module order

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Saatvik Green Energy rose 1.01% to Rs 401.25 after the company's material subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries, secured an order worth Rs 13.8 crore from a renowned independent power producer/EPC player for the supply of solar PV modules.

The order is scheduled to be executed by February 2026.

Saatvik Green Energy is an integrated solar energy solutions provider engaged in manufacturing high-efficiency photovoltaic (PV) modules and offering EPC services for utility-scale, commercial, and industrial projects.

The companys net profit rose 36% year-on-year to Rs 83.24 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 61.20 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 61.6% YoY to Rs 768.03 crore from Rs 475.30 crore in Q2 FY25.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Globus Spirits jumps after reporting multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT to Rs 31 crore

Globus Spirits jumps after reporting multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT to Rs 31 crore

Akzo Nobel India appoints Parth Jindal as chairman

Akzo Nobel India appoints Parth Jindal as chairman

Lloyds Engineering inks global licensing pact with US-based The Material Works for eco-friendly steel technology

Lloyds Engineering inks global licensing pact with US-based The Material Works for eco-friendly steel technology

Artefact Projects bags Rs 5-cr NHAI order for Vadodara-Kim Expressway

Artefact Projects bags Rs 5-cr NHAI order for Vadodara-Kim Expressway

Saatvik Green Energy arm bags Rs 14-cr solar module order

Saatvik Green Energy arm bags Rs 14-cr solar module order

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayBCCL IPO GMPH-1B, H-4 Visa Holder WarningSenior Citizen FD Rates in Jan 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayIran ProtestsPM Modi Friedrich MerzPersonal Finance