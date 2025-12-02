Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 01:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hitachi Energy India Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Hitachi Energy India Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Image

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Hitachi Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 22435, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 83.58% in last one year as compared to a 6.51% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.63% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 22435, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 26049.4. The Sensex is at 85227.88, down 0.48%. Hitachi Energy India Ltd has risen around 25.2% in last one month.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hitachi Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35539.25, down 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 22465, up 1.1% on the day. Hitachi Energy India Ltd is up 83.58% in last one year as compared to a 6.51% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.63% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 137.79 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bank of Baroda spurts 1.61%, up for third straight session

Bank of Baroda spurts 1.61%, up for third straight session

Natco Pharma announces change in senior management

Natco Pharma announces change in senior management

Websol Energy System signs MoU with Linton

Websol Energy System signs MoU with Linton

Siemens announces change in senior management

Siemens announces change in senior management

Nifty below 26,100 level; realty shares decline

Nifty below 26,100 level; realty shares decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKTET Admit Card 2025Thailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon