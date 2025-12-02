Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 01:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / WHO urges nations to make infertility services equitable and accessible

WHO urges nations to make infertility services equitable and accessible

The latest guideline sets out evidence-based steps for prevention, diagnosis and treatment, urging governments to reduce financial barriers and integrate fertility services into national health system

WHO infertility guideline

Couples seeking fertility support as WHO calls for safer, fairer and more affordable infertility care worldwide.(Photo: Adobestock)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Infertility, long treated as a private struggle and an expensive medical battle, is now firmly on the global public-health agenda. The World Health Organization (WHO) has released its first-ever global guideline on the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of infertility, a step aimed at making fertility care safer, fairer and within reach for millions who currently face stigma, delays or unaffordable treatment.
 

What is the scale of infertility and why does it matter?

 
The WHO defines infertility as the “failure to achieve pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sexual intercourse.” It affects about one in six people of reproductive age, and an estimated 17.5 per cent of people experience infertility at some point in their lives, underscoring how widespread the issue is.
 
 
“Infertility is one of the most overlooked public health challenges of our time and a major equity issue globally,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “Millions face this journey alone — priced out of care, pushed toward unproven treatments, or forced to choose between their hopes of having children and their financial security,” he added.
 
Beyond the medical struggle, infertility carries a deep emotional and social burden. Individuals and couples often face stigma, isolation and anxiety. Women are particularly vulnerable, with 36 per cent of those experiencing infertility exposed to intimate partner violence annually.
 
The cost of fertility care adds significant pressure. In many settings, treatments are paid privately, and a single IVF cycle can exceed the average annual household income, pushing families into debt or stopping treatment altogether.

Also Read

H1B visa

H-1B visa approvals: Amazon, Meta, Microsoft lead, Indian IT faces 70% fall

Rameshwaram cafe blast, Bengaluru cafe blast

Rameshwaram Cafe owners booked after flyer alleges worm found in food

Air India

Air India flew 8 times without airworthiness licence: Here's what it means

reliance, reliance industries

SC rejects Reliance plea over ₹30 lakh fine for not disclosing Jio-FB deal

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Dec bank holidays: Check the state-wise list before visiting branch

 

How does WHO emphasise prevention?

 
Rather than focusing solely on advanced treatment, WHO stresses prevention and early education. The guideline recommends integrating fertility awareness into schools, primary health care and reproductive health services.
 
To reduce risk, WHO urges attention to factors such as untreated sexually transmitted infections (STIs), tobacco use and unhealthy lifestyle habits. Healthy changes, including balanced diet, regular exercise and quitting smoking, are encouraged for people planning or trying to conceive.
 
“The prevention and treatment of infertility must be grounded in gender equality and reproductive rights,” said Dr Pascale Allotey, Director of WHO’s Department of Sexual, Reproductive, Maternal, Child and Adolescent Health and Ageing, and the United Nations’ Special Programme on Human Reproduction (HRP). “Empowering people to make informed choices about their reproductive lives is a health imperative and a matter of social justice,” she added.
 

What does the guideline recommend for diagnosis and treatment?

 
The guideline outlines clear, evidence-based clinical pathways for diagnosing common causes of infertility in both men and women. It recommends starting with less invasive, resource-appropriate methods, such as fertility counselling and awareness of fertile periods, before progressing to interventions such as intrauterine insemination or IVF.
 
Importantly, the guideline does not limit fertility care to assisted reproduction techniques. It encourages broad inclusion of fertility counselling, reproductive education and clinical treatment within national health systems.
 

Why does WHO emphasise emotional support and equity?

 
Recognising the psychological burden associated with infertility, the guideline recommends that fertility care services include access to psychosocial support, helping individuals and couples cope with anxiety, depression or feelings of isolation.
 
WHO also calls on countries to embed fertility care into broader health-care financing and national health strategies to ensure equitable access and reduce out-of-pocket costs.
 

What lies ahead?

 
As countries, including India, respond to growing demand for fertility services, the WHO guideline offers a crucial roadmap. By integrating fertility care into national systems and promoting stronger awareness and prevention, the guideline could help democratise access, reduce financial strain and normalise conversations around infertility.
 
“We encourage more countries to adapt this guideline, giving more people the possibility to access affordable, respectful and science-based care,” said Dr Tedros.
 
For individuals and couples trying to conceive, the message is clear: infertility should not be a private burden. It is a public-health challenge deserving affordable, compassionate and evidence-based care.     

Also Read-

 
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
     
 

More From This Section

AIDS

Datanomics: Injecting drug users remain at highest HIV risk in Indiapremium

PMJAY, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana

PMJAY for 70+ logged 700k treatments worth ₹1,471 crore in first year

World AIDS Day 2025

World AIDS Day 2025: Theme, history, significance, facts you need to know

HIV AIDS

Birth control in HIV: What women can safely use and what doctors warn about

HIV AIDS

World AIDS Day 2025: India halves new HIV cases, AIDS deaths drop over 80%

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports Infertility WHO guidelines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKTET Admit Card 2025Thailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon