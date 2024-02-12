Sensex (    %)
                        
Speculative Net Longs In Euro Fall To Over 15-Month Low

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Large currency speculators net long positions in the Euro futures market dropped lower, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 62153 contracts in the data reported through February 06, 2024. This was a weekly decline of 26618 net contracts taking net long position to its lowest level in over 15 months.
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 1:17 PM IST

