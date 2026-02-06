Talbros Engineering standalone net profit rises 40.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.16% to Rs 138.97 crore

Net profit of Talbros Engineering rose 40.26% to Rs 7.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.16% to Rs 138.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 114.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.138.97114.7011.0911.0513.339.7310.236.797.495.34

