Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SpiceJet consolidated net profit declines 19.90% in the June 2024 quarter

SpiceJet consolidated net profit declines 19.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:59 AM IST
Sales decline 14.14% to Rs 1646.21 crore
Net profit of SpiceJet declined 19.90% to Rs 158.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 197.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.14% to Rs 1646.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1917.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1646.211917.43 -14 OPM %2.9713.84 -PBDT330.49405.93 -19 PBT158.19197.63 -20 NP158.31197.65 -20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

share market stock market trading

Power Mech stock price gains 7% on Rs 114 crore-order win; details here

Pro Kabaddi League auction

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Neeraj and Sajjin are set to go under hammer on day 2

Isro SSLV-D3 EOS-08 Mission

LIVE news updates: Isro's SSLV-D carrying EOS-8 satellite lifts off from Sriharikota

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks off highs; Sensex up 500 pts, Nifty 150 pts; Ola Electric zooms 16%

US Visa

US September visa bulletin: Diversity visa numbers released for DV-2024

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon