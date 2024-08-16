SpiceJet consolidated net profit declines 19.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.14% to Rs 1646.21 crore

Net profit of SpiceJet declined 19.90% to Rs 158.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 197.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.14% to Rs 1646.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1917.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1646.211917.432.9713.84330.49405.93158.19197.63158.31197.65