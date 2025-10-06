Monday, October 06, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SpiceJet enhances connectivity to Ayodhya for upcoming festive and winter season

Image

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Launches daily non-stop flights to Ayodhya from Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad

SpiceJet announced the launch of special daily non]stop Diwali flights connecting the holy city of Ayodhya with Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad, starting 08 October 2025.

The new flights, commencing in a phased manner, will provide devotees and tourists seamless access to Ayodhya and the opportunity to visit the Shri Ram Temple during the auspicious festival of Diwali.

Flights from Mumbai are also under consideration to further enhance connectivity during the upcoming festive and winter season.

With these additions, SpiceJet continues to strengthen its domestic network and reaffirm its commitment to making festive travel convenient, affordable, and accessible for all.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Balaji Telefilms partners with Eloelo Group's Story TV

AWFIS launches new 50000 sq ft. centre in Powai, Mumbai

Shilpa Medicare allots 9.77 cr equity shares under bonus issue

AGI Infra launches group housing project in Jalandhar

CARE Ratings assigns 'A-' rating to credit facilities of Prostarm Info Systems

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

