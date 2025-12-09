Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SpiceJet inducts two Boeing 737 aircraft

SpiceJet inducts two Boeing 737 aircraft

Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
SpiceJet has inducted two Boeing 737 aircraft into its fleet, further strengthening its operational capability and capacity across key domestic and international routes.

Both aircraft have completed all regulatory formalities and have already entered commercial service. They commenced operations on November 26 and 29, respectively, and are currently deployed on key routes including Delhi-Bangkok, Ahmedabad-Dubai and Ahmedabad-Kolkata.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

