Spicejet launches New Flights for winter schedule

Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Expands Domestic and International connectivity

Spicejet has launched 32 new flights for the winter schedule beginning 27 October 2024. With 30 of these flights operating in the domestic sector and two connecting Delhi to Phuket with daily non‐stop service, SpiceJet aims to enhance connectivity and provide travellers with more options.

The winter schedule will feature exciting new routes, including four new flights from Mumbai to Patna, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and Goa. The airline will connect Patna to Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Kolkata, and Bengaluru; Chennai to Port Blair and Pune; Delhi to Phuket, Amritsar, Gorakhpur and Kolkata to Port Blair.

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

