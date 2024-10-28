Time Technoplast gains as board OKs raising Rs 1,000-cr via QIP

Business Standard
Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Time Technoplast added 2.33% to Rs 407.95 after its board approved raising of funds through qualified institutions placement (QIP) for upto Rs 1,000 crore and/or any other permissible mode.

The proposal is subject to necessary approvals including the approval of the members of the company and such other regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required.

The firm will utilize these proceeds in India and Overseas including subsidiaries for the following purposes, or a combination thereof: partial or full repayment and/or pre-payment of short term and/or long-term debt; capital investments for the expansion of both greenfield and brownfield projects focused on value-added products such as intermediate bulk containers (IBCs), composite products includes CNG, LPG and hydrogen cylinders/ cascades.

 

The company may also use funds for capital expenses for automation, reengineering/modifications of the moulds, machineries and Equipment for reduction in recurring cost and to improve margins; funding the organic and inorganic growth in the area of its operations; meeting the working capital requirements and general corporate purpose.

Time Technoplast is engaged in manufacturing of polymer & composite products. The company offers a range of technology based polymer products catering to the growing sectors of the Indian economy with industrial and consumer packaging solutions, lifestyle products, auto components, healthcare products and construction and Infrastructure related products.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 41.4% to Rs 79.31 crore on 14% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,230.05 in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

