Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SpiceJet soars on fleet expansion plans; to induct 10 aircrafts by end of Nov'24

SpiceJet soars on fleet expansion plans; to induct 10 aircrafts by end of Nov'24

Image

Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

SpiceJet surged 8.15% to Rs 62.25 after the company announced its plans to significantly expand its fleet with the induction of ten aircraft by the end of November 2024.

The company stated that seven of these aircraft will be acquired on lease, while three previously grounded SpiceJet planes are being reintroduced into service.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The airline has already signed agreements for the leased aircraft, with the full induction of all seven planes expected by November 15.

Two of these leased aircraft have already arrived in India and are scheduled for immediate induction.

"SpiceJet will also operationalise its grounded planes in phases, with the first three set to re‐enter service before the end of November, the company said in a statement.

 

This fleet expansion follows SpiceJets qualified institutional placement (QIP), which raised Rs 3,000 crore. In addition to the QIP, the airline is set to receive an additional Rs 736 crore from a previous funding round, further bolstering its financial stability and growth trajectory.

More From This Section

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Bharti Airtel collaborates with Nokia to launch 'Green 5G' initiative

Bharti Airtel collaborates with Nokia to launch 'Green 5G' initiative

Equitas Small Finance Bank receives affirmation in credit ratings

Equitas Small Finance Bank receives affirmation in credit ratings

Dhani Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dhani Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tata Motors slides as JLR wholesale drops 10% YoY in Q2

Tata Motors slides as JLR wholesale drops 10% YoY in Q2

Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of SpiceJet, said: This addition is crucial as we continue to meet the growing demand for air travel while strengthening our operational capabilities.

With the capital raised, SpiceJet is well‐positioned to offer improved services and an expanded route network.

SpiceJet is a low-budget air carrier. The airline operates a fleet of Boeing 737s, Q-400s & freighters and is the country's largest regional player operating 63 daily flights under UDAN or the Regional Connectivity Scheme. The airline also operates a dedicated air cargo service under the brand name SpiceXpress offering cargo connectivity across India and on international routes.

The low-cost air carrier standalone net profit declined 26.69% to Rs 149.96 crore on 15.3% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,695.52 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Gold smuggling remarks row: Kerala CM opposes Governor's summons

Spicejet

SpiceJet stock jumps 9% on plans to induct 10 planes by November-end

vote counting, counting centre, Vote Count, Jammu Election

Haryana results LIVE: Slowing down of uploading trends on ECI website, says Cong amid BJP comeback

Assembly elections 2024

Assembly elections 2024: Step-by-step process of vote counting in India

shares

Navkar Corporation revenue jumps 43% YoY in Q2FY25; shares rise 5%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon