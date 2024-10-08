Business Standard
Navkar Corporation revenue jumps 43% YoY in Q2FY25; shares rise 5%

Shares of Navkar Corporation surged up to 4.68 per cent at Rs 128.60 per share intraday on the BSE

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

Shares of Navkar Corporation surged up to 4.68 per cent at Rs 128.60 per share intraday on the BSE after the company delivered its July-September quarter earnings for the financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25).

At 10:44 AM, the stock price of the company recovered some of its losses and was trading down 1.78 per cent at Rs 89.20 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 0.55 per cent to 81,494.11 level. 

Navkar Corporation reported consolidated revenue of Rs 136.01 crore, a rise of 42.6 per cent as against Rs 95.37 crore registered in the same quarter last year.
 

Despite the revenue increase, the company reported a net of Rs 2.2 crore, versus a net profit of Rs 2.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. 

The company’s total expenses surged 48.8 per cent to Rs 13674 crore, compared with Rs 91.85 crore in the September quarter of FY24. 

The company has a total market capitalization of Rs 1,907.83 crore. Its shares are trading at price to earnings valuation of -103.05 times with an earning per share of Rs -1.23. 

Navkar Corporation share price has outperformed the market as it surged 23.9 per cent year to date, while gaining 110.6 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 12.6 per cent year to date and 23.4 per cent in a year. 

Navkar Corporation Limited is one of India’s largest Container Freight Stations (CFSs) and Inland Container Depots (ICDs), as well as a leading provider of rail terminal and container train operation services, warehousing, and logistics solutions. The company offers a comprehensive range of customised, technology-enabled integrated logistics solutions and corporate mobility services.

As of March 31, 2023, Navkar operates three Container Freight Stations—two in Ajivali and one in Somathane, Panvel—with a combined capacity exceeding 535,000 TEUs per annum. Our facilities include temperature-controlled chambers capable of handling cargo at regulated temperatures, supported by 92 reefer plug points at our CFSs. We are also certified to manage hazardous cargo at both Ajivali CFS II and Somathane CFS.

In addition to cargo handling, Navkar provides extensive storage solutions, including buffer yards and warehouses. Our services encompass packing, labelling/bar-coding, palletizing, fumigation, and other related activities, with offerings tailored to meet our customers' specific needs.

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

