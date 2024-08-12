Weizmann consolidated net profit declines 71.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 36.94% to Rs 20.98 croreNet profit of Weizmann declined 71.43% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 36.94% to Rs 20.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales20.9833.27 -37 OPM %10.0113.89 -PBDT2.074.46 -54 PBT1.483.68 -60 NP0.842.94 -71
