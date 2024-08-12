Weizmann consolidated net profit declines 71.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 36.94% to Rs 20.98 crore

Net profit of Weizmann declined 71.43% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 36.94% to Rs 20.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.20.9833.2710.0113.892.074.461.483.680.842.94