Hindustan Oil Exploration Company consolidated net profit declines 36.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.77% to Rs 136.15 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company declined 36.55% to Rs 41.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 66.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 18.77% to Rs 136.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 167.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.