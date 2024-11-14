Sprayking consolidated net profit declines 79.93% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.13% to Rs 28.24 croreNet profit of Sprayking declined 79.93% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 13.13% to Rs 28.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales28.2432.51 -13 OPM %9.0313.47 -PBDT2.014.29 -53 PBT1.313.90 -66 NP0.552.74 -80
