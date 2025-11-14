Friday, November 14, 2025 | 09:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mask Investments reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Mask Investments reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Mask Investments reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.030.05 -40 OPM %080.00 -PBDT00.04 -100 PBT00.04 -100 NP00.03 -100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

