Mask Investments reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 0.03 croreMask Investments reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.030.05 -40 OPM %080.00 -PBDT00.04 -100 PBT00.04 -100 NP00.03 -100
