Sreeleathers standalone net profit declines 26.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.95% to Rs 62.66 croreNet profit of Sreeleathers declined 26.12% to Rs 6.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.95% to Rs 62.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales62.6660.28 4 OPM %15.8820.06 -PBDT10.1712.10 -16 PBT9.9011.76 -16 NP6.458.73 -26
