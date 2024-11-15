Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sreeleathers standalone net profit declines 26.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Sreeleathers standalone net profit declines 26.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 1:19 PM IST

Sales rise 3.95% to Rs 62.66 crore

Net profit of Sreeleathers declined 26.12% to Rs 6.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.95% to Rs 62.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales62.6660.28 4 OPM %15.8820.06 -PBDT10.1712.10 -16 PBT9.9011.76 -16 NP6.458.73 -26

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

