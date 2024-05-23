ITC consolidated net profit declines 1.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.26% to Rs 17767.61 croreNet profit of ITC declined 1.06% to Rs 5120.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5175.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.26% to Rs 17767.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17375.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.60% to Rs 20458.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19191.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.10% to Rs 70315.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 70245.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
