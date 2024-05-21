Sri KPR Industries consolidated net profit rises 3471.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.82% to Rs 2.27 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 139.51% to Rs 7.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.65% to Rs 13.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Sri KPR Industries rose 3471.43% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.82% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.2.272.0313.7513.8430.84-24.6347.4941.694.331.0413.788.013.59-0.1210.193.912.500.077.883.29