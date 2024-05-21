Sri KPR Industries consolidated net profit rises 3471.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.82% to Rs 2.27 croreNet profit of Sri KPR Industries rose 3471.43% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.82% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 139.51% to Rs 7.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.65% to Rs 13.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
