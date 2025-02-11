Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri KPR Industries reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Sri KPR Industries reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Sales decline 36.81% to Rs 1.82 crore

Sri KPR Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 36.81% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.822.88 -37 OPM %22.5334.72 -PBDT1.403.49 -60 PBT0.672.54 -74 NP02.22 -100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TPL Plastech consolidated net profit rises 17.86% in the December 2024 quarter

TPL Plastech consolidated net profit rises 17.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Vindhya Telelinks consolidated net profit declines 43.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Vindhya Telelinks consolidated net profit declines 43.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Transpek Industry consolidated net profit declines 24.36% in the December 2024 quarter

Transpek Industry consolidated net profit declines 24.36% in the December 2024 quarter

Grasim Industries consolidated net profit declines 40.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Grasim Industries consolidated net profit declines 40.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Elgi Equipments consolidated net profit declines 3.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Elgi Equipments consolidated net profit declines 3.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEUS Indian Deport controversyJEE Mains results 2025 Date300 km-long traffic jam in PrayagrajBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon