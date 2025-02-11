Sri KPR Industries reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 36.81% to Rs 1.82 croreSri KPR Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 36.81% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.822.88 -37 OPM %22.5334.72 -PBDT1.403.49 -60 PBT0.672.54 -74 NP02.22 -100
