Transpek Industry consolidated net profit declines 24.36% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.64% to Rs 170.04 croreNet profit of Transpek Industry declined 24.36% to Rs 10.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.64% to Rs 170.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 148.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales170.04148.32 15 OPM %14.1118.66 -PBDT25.7628.62 -10 PBT13.6319.96 -32 NP10.6514.08 -24
