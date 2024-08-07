Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.19 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 3:33 PM IST
Sales decline 33.63% to Rs 23.27 crore
Net Loss of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) reported to Rs 6.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 33.63% to Rs 23.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 35.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales23.2735.06 -34 OPM %-18.91-10.87 -PBDT-5.75-4.79 -20 PBT-6.19-5.25 -18 NP-6.19-5.25 -18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES Day 12: Women's TT Q/F underway; Wrestler Antim's in action

Indian steel prices plunge to lowest level in over three years: BigMint

LIVE news: SC expunges Punjab HC judge's remarks against top court, says they were 'scandalous'

India a key lifestyle hub for global brands; 90% of top 50 active: Report

Stock Market LIVE updates: Mid, SmallCap indices up over 2% each; Zomato rallies 7%, Nykaa 4%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 3:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParliament Season LIVENational Handloom Day 2024Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon