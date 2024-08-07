Business Standard
Pidilite Inds gains after Q1 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 571 cr in FY25

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Pidilite Industries added 3.02% to Rs 3,146.15 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 21% to Rs 571.27 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 473.69 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.
Revenue from operations increased 3.67% YoY to Rs 3,395.35 crore during the quarter.
Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 19.49% YoY to Rs 769.63 crore in Q1 FY25.
During the quarter, EBITDA before non-operating income stood at Rs 813 crore, up 15% over the same quarter last year.
For the quarter, underlying volume growth (UVG) was 9.6% with B2B businesses reporting UVG of 18% driven by both Domestic and Export segments. C &B businesses UVG was 8%. The growth in Emerging India continued to be higher than in Urban Markets. Value growth lagged UVG due to pricing actions taken as a result of softer input prices.
Revenue from International subsidiaries (excluding Pidilite USA and Pulvitec Brazil) grew 9% along with improvement in EBITDA Margins by 189 bps over Q1 FY24. Domestic subsidiaries revenues remained flat with healthy EBITDA margins.
The company said that it continued to invest in its brands, upgrading and building new manufacturing facilities and expanding its distribution network.

Bharat Puri, managing director, Pidilite Industries, said, Despite challenging economic conditions because of election related impact as well as severe heat wave conditions in most parts of the country, we delivered robust UVG as well as healthy profitability in this quarter. Given a healthy monsoon and the ensuing festival season, we remain optimistic on market demand and our ability to deliver robust growths. We will continue to invest in growth facing initiatives as well as building a resilient supply chain.
Pidilite Industries is a leading manufacturer of adhesives and sealants, construction chemicals, craftsmen products, DIY (Do-It-Yourself) products and polymer emulsions in India.
First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

