Sri Sarvaraya Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.92 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Sales decline 13.78% to Rs 179.35 crore

Net loss of Sri Sarvaraya Sugars reported to Rs 2.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 8.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.78% to Rs 179.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 208.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.73% to Rs 32.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.34% to Rs 731.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 815.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales179.35208.02 -14 731.31815.62 -10 OPM %-0.287.10 -8.0713.36 - PBDT4.5922.46 -80 83.84127.29 -34 PBT-7.1811.72 PL 40.0186.82 -54 NP-2.928.78 PL 32.6662.48 -48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

