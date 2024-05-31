SRU Steels standalone net profit declines 77.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 88.51% to Rs 1.04 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 54.29% to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.57% to Rs 18.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of SRU Steels declined 77.55% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 88.51% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.