Monday, December 01, 2025 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SSWL gains after reporting 18% YoY rise in net turnover for November 2025

SSWL gains after reporting 18% YoY rise in net turnover for November 2025

Image

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) advanced 1.87% to Rs 193.50 after the company reported a net turnover of Rs 438.13 crore for November 2025, marking a 17.93% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to Rs 371.52 crore recorded in November 2024.

The companys gross turnover rose 10.98% to Rs 505.02 crore in November 2025, up from Rs 455.05 crore posted in the same month last year.

In value terms, the aluminium products segment recorded a robust 42% YoY growth, while the tractor segment grew by 36% YoY. However, the truck segment jumped 7% YoY, the 2- and 3-wheeler segment gained 23% YoY, the passenger carsteel segment dropped 17% YoY, and the overall exports segment plunged 31% YoY in November 2025.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

In volume terms, the aluminium products segment surged 39% YoY, the tractor segment increased 37% YoY, and the truck segment grew 8% YoY. Meanwhile, the 2- and 3-wheeler segment jumped 19% YoY, the passenger carsteel segment declined 11% YoY, and the overall exports segment tumbled 54% YoY during the review period.

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of the automobile industry. The firm operates in the automotive wheel segment. Its geographical segments include India and overseas.

The company reported a 23% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 35.52 crore on a 9.6% rise in net sales to Rs 1,200.57 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Tata Chemicals Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Tata Chemicals Ltd counter

Centre collects 51.5% of its budgeted total receipts for 2025-26 by October, says finance ministry

Centre collects 51.5% of its budgeted total receipts for 2025-26 by October, says finance ministry

Yen climbs to two-week peak amid renewed intervention speculation

Yen climbs to two-week peak amid renewed intervention speculation

INR stays subdued amid tight moves; Rising oil prices weigh

INR stays subdued amid tight moves; Rising oil prices weigh

Glenmark Pharma's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar facility clears USFDA inspection with zero observations

Glenmark Pharma's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar facility clears USFDA inspection with zero observations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeGold-Silver Price TodaySennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon